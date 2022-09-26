UrduPoint.com

Canada Refuses To Issue Visas To Belarusian Experts To Attend Meeting On Ryanair - Makei

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Canada Refuses to Issue Visas to Belarusian Experts to Attend Meeting on Ryanair - Makei

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Canada did not issue visas to the Belarusian delegation to participate in the upcoming meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the incident with the Ryanair aircraft, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that this was done purposefully and indicates that the Canadian authorities are afraid of the refutation of the information published in the report on the incident.

On May 23, 2021, Belarus diverted the Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius to Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to be false. Belarusian opposition activist Roman Pratasevich and his girlfriend were arrested when the plane landed. On July 20, ICAO concluded in its latest updates to the report on the Ryanair flight incident that the bomb threat against the aircraft was "deliberately false" and was communicated to the crew upon instructions of seniors Belarus officials.

"Literally in a few days, the ICAO meeting should be held at which this report will be considered. We were ready to send our delegation there, a delegation of specialists who would like, maybe not to dispute, but to present their arguments.

And maybe they would be accepted by the leadership of this organization," Makei said.

"However, unfortunately, the Canadian authorities did not issue visas to our delegation. I am convinced that all this was purposefully planned. This suggests that they are simply afraid to hear specific arguments that refute the speculations set forth in this report," Makei added.

Makei called this step politicization of the situation around the report. In his opinion, the refusal to let the Belarusian experts testify to "clearly fabricated things, fabricated documents, and a fabricated report."

Makei noted that the experts who previously came to Belarus did not listen to Minsk's arguments and did not collect all the information that was needed. In addition, according to him, foreign experts did not give Minsk the opportunity to get acquainted with the information that it requested, "essentially keeping silent about some important things that should have been reflected in this report."

Related Topics

Canada Minsk Athens Vilnius Vladimir Putin Belarus May July All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

24 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

1 day ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

1 day ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

1 day ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.