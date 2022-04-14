UrduPoint.com

Canada To Deploy Some 150 Troops To Poland To Help With Ukrainian Refugees - Defense Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Canada will deploy up to 150 military personnel to Poland in order to assist the country's efforts to care for Ukrainian refugees, Minister of National Defense Anita Anand announced on Thursday

"I am announcing, today, the deployment of up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces personnel - with approximately 100 personnel in the immediate term - who will assist Poland's efforts to support and care for Ukrainians fleeing violence," Anand told reporters at the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton.

Canadian troops will be deployed to refugee reception centers, join a Polish military-led "humanitarian task force" and assist Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) with processing would-be refugee seekers to Canada, Anand said.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24. Russia said it launched the operation after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia also said that it acts to achieve two objectives - demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

