UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Top Doctor Says Advisory Committee Will 'Adjust' AstraZeneca Recommendation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:30 AM

Canada's Top Doctor Says Advisory Committee Will 'Adjust' AstraZeneca Recommendation

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) will adjust its decision not to recommend the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to anyone aged 65 and older, the country's chief medical officer said.

On Monday, NACI said in a statement that it does not recommend vaccinating seniors with the AstraZeneca vaccine that Canadian health regulators authorized last week. However, Health Canada indicated that vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine would proceed according to its guidelines, which allow for all Canadians over the age of 18 to get the UK-Swedish drugmaker's inoculation.

"Fundamentally, [NACI] will update... as they see more and more real-world data accumulating that will be adjusted," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters on Tuesday.

Tam recommended not to read NACI's guidance as "static," insisting that the independent advisory committee would update its position.

Canada's chief medical officer and her deputy, Dr.

Howard Njoo, also cited new real-world data in blessing British Columbia's plan to delay the second inoculation until four months. However, the US government's infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said that the United States will stick with the recommended timelines - 21 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 28 for Moderna - the number days between shots.

Health Canada's decision to press on with AstraZeneca inoculations for patients of all ages despite NACI's recommendations is not sitting well with the opposition. Shadow Minister of Health, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, told reporters that Trudeau government should agree to hold parliamentary hearings regarding the report as soon as possible.

Multiple countries, including South Korea and Portugal, have postponed immunization of seniors with the AstraZeneca vaccine until the manufacturer provides additional data on the vaccine's effect on senior citizens and local experts verify its efficacy for the group.

Related Topics

Canada Columbia Portugal South Korea United States Justin Trudeau All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

6 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

6 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

7 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

7 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

6 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.