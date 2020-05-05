Canadian Assembly of First Nations Launches COVID-19 Task Force - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Canadian Assembly of First Nations (AFN) said in a statement on Tuesday that it has launched a novel coronavirus (COVID-9) National Task Force.

"The AFN Executive Committee has established the AFN [COVID-19] National Task Force to work in partnership with the AFN Health and Emergency Management Sectors and external experts to provide information, updates, analysis and recommendations as required during this pandemic," National Chief Perry Bellegarde said.

The National Chief added that the indigenous communities need timely access to the latest credible information and urged all levels of government to coordinate directly with First Nations.

Canadian public health officials have identified indigenous and northern communities as areas of heightened vulnerability in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Teresa Tam told reporters that she is concerned by the recent spate of COVID-19 outbreaks among indigenous communities in several Canadian provinces.

The Canadian Rangers, a part of the country's military, have already been deployed to two northern communities in the province of Quebec.