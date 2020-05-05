UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Assembly Of First Nations Launches COVID-19 Task Force - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Canadian Assembly of First Nations Launches COVID-19 Task Force - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Canadian Assembly of First Nations (AFN) said in a statement on Tuesday that it has launched a novel coronavirus (COVID-9) National Task Force.

"The AFN Executive Committee has established the AFN [COVID-19] National Task Force to work in partnership with the AFN Health and Emergency Management Sectors and external experts to provide information, updates, analysis and recommendations as required during this pandemic," National Chief Perry Bellegarde said.

The National Chief added that the indigenous communities need timely access to the latest credible information and urged all levels of government to coordinate directly with First Nations.

Canadian public health officials have identified indigenous and northern communities as areas of heightened vulnerability in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Teresa Tam told reporters that she is concerned by the recent spate of COVID-19 outbreaks among indigenous communities in several Canadian provinces.

The Canadian Rangers, a part of the country's military, have already been deployed to two northern communities in the province of Quebec.

Related Topics

Assembly Rangers Canada Afghan Afghani All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India extends ban on visas to foreigners

14 minutes ago

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

59 minutes ago

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fas ..

59 minutes ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

1 hour ago

Food and beverage facilities should coordinate wit ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA sets guidelines for reopening fresh food ma ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.