Big Crowds In Iran Capital For President's Funeral
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:06 PM
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers for late president Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday as huge crowds thronged the capital Tehran for his funeral procession
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers for late president Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday as huge crowds thronged the capital Tehran for his funeral procession.
Flanked by top officials, Khamenei said prayers over the coffins of the eight dead from Sunday's helicopter crash, who also included foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
A sea of mourners filled the open space around Tehran university, where the prayers were held before the funeral procession moved on to Enghelab and Azadi squares.
State television said Raisi, who had been widely seen as Khamenei's most likely successor as supreme leader, had received a "millionfold farewell" from the people of Tehran.
"We have lost a prominent personality. He was a very good brother. He was an efficient, competent, sincere, and serious official," Khamenei told visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani.
- Foreign guests -
Iran's acting president, Mohammad Mokhber, later received heads and representatives of countries in the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Europe.
Tunisian President Kais Saied and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attended an afternoon ceremony in which around 60 countries took part, said state news agency IRNA.
Egypt's top diplomat, Sameh Shoukry, was also at the ceremony.
He is the first Egyptian foreign minister to visit Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Member countries of the European Union were among the absentees of the ceremony while some non-member countries, including Belarus and Serbia had their representatives.
In the capital, huge banners have gone up hailing the late president as "the martyr of service", while others bade "farewell to the servant of the disadvantaged".
Tehran residents received phone messages urging them to join the funeral procession.
"I was sad, I came to calm my heart and calm the heart of the supreme leader," said one mourner who gave her name only as Maryam and said she had travelled from Varamin, south of Tehran, to pay her last respects.
Raisi's helicopter crashed into a fog-shrouded mountainside in northwestern Iran on Sunday as his entourage headed back to the city of Tabriz after attending a ceremony on the border with Azerbaijan.
A huge search and rescue operation was launched, involving help from the European Union, Russia and Turkey. State television announced Raisi's death early on Monday.
The Iranian military said Wednesday that domestically produced drones had played the key role in locating the crash site.
Recent Stories
Hamza Khan of KP honored for officiating Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup
Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK S ..
Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister
'Like a bullet-proof vest': drone jammers in the battle over Ukraine's sky
Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister
Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC
Central, provincial govt taking steps to ensure good governance: Governor
Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker visits site of Arts Council
Improvement in Pakistan’s ranking reflects tourism sector's growth: PTDC MD
Green Energy Transition to help Pakistan build sustainable economy: Experts
Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance
More Stories From World
-
Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture7 minutes ago
-
'Like a bullet-proof vest': drone jammers in the battle over Ukraine's sky15 minutes ago
-
Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state2 hours ago
-
Slovak PM 'stable' a week after assassination attempt2 hours ago
-
New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital2 hours ago
-
Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,0002 hours ago
-
Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday3 hours ago
-
Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in first quarter2 hours ago
-
Speedy and Secure, Haramain High Speed Railway enhances Hajj experience2 hours ago
-
Fire at Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk 'under control'2 hours ago
-
Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in first quarter2 hours ago
-
World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,0003 hours ago