Canadian Oil Sands City Evacuated As Wildfire Draws Near
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Fort McMurray, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Thousands of residents of Fort McMurray, a city in Canada's major oil-producing region, fled as an out-of-control wildfire drew near and thick smoke filled the skies.
Shifting winds gusting to 40 kilometers per hour (25 miles per hour) fanned the flames, scorching 9,600 hectares of surrounding forests as it advanced to within 13 kilometers of the city in the western province of Alberta that had been gutted by wildfires in 2016 -- one of the biggest disasters in the nation's history.
Four neighborhoods were ordered to evacuate and by mid-afternoon, a highway south was jammed with cars and trucks fleeing to safety against a backdrop of plumes of dark smoke glowing orange in the distance.
Resident Ashley Russell was packed and ready to leave on a moment's notice, as the rest of the city was put on alert.
"I'm experiencing a lot of anxiety. In 2016, my place burned down, so I'm reliving that," she told AFP.
"We're seeing extreme fire behavior," Alberta Wildfire spokeswoman Josee St-Onge told a news conference.
"Smoke columns are developing and the skies are covered in smoke," she said. "Firefighters have been pulled from the fire line for safety reasons."
Officials said the fire had grown significantly in multiple directions since Monday.
Regional fire chief Jody Butz, however, assured residents that crews were prepared, having cleared brush and erected fire barriers over the winter, and that water bombers were now dropping retardant to slow its advance.
"We are confident that we have the resources to defend these areas, but we need people out of harm's way," he said.
