Carey's 98 Drags Australia Home In New Zealand Test Thriller
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) An unbeaten 98 from Alex Carey and a formidable partnership with Mitchell Marsh rescued Australia from a dire position to set up a three-wicket victory in a tense second Test against New Zealand on Monday.
Carey and Marsh put on a vital 140-run partnership at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the tourists having had their backs to the wall at 80-5 in their chase of 279.
At 220-5, the Test took another turn when Ben Sears claimed Marsh and Mitchell Starc in successive deliveries, leaving Australia needing a further 59 runs with three wickets remaining.
Australia captain Pat Cummins joined Carey to drag the tourists home, with the winning runs coming from a boundary by Cummins.
It sealed a 2-0 series win for the visitors and earned them valuable points in the World Test Championship standings.
New Zealand were left deflated after starting the fourth day with high hopes of a first home victory over their neighbours in 31 years.
When Australia resumed the day at 77-4, after a one-hour delay because of rain, Marsh on 28 was dropped by Rachin Ravindra in the second over and Travis Head was out on the next ball from Tim Southee.
New Zealand were buoyant, aware that Marsh and Carey were struggling for form, with Marsh coming off back-to-back ducks.
Carey had compiled just 27 from his three previous innings in the series.
The Australian pair found form when it mattered and rather than be cautious, they went on the attack at more than five an over in the morning session as batting conditions became easier with the ageing ball.
The breakthrough New Zealand desperately sought came after lunch when debutant Sears took his double.
Marsh, who had made 80 off 102 deliveries, went lbw and Starc followed first ball caught at square leg by Will Young.
The hat-trick ball, however, was wide of the mark and the new batsman Cummins edged it for four.
Carey had an anxious moment when given out lbw to Matt Henry on 19 but on review the ball tracker placed the ball outside leg stump.
He gave few other chances in a 123-ball innings which included 15 boundaries.
For New Zealand, Sears took 4-90 while Henry's 2-94 gave him nine wickets for the match.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
More Stories From World
-
How Haiti's gangs grew into 'Frankenstein' monsters18 minutes ago
-
Portugal swings to the right in election marked by populist surge18 minutes ago
-
Putin hopes a Trump win would change course for Russia27 minutes ago
-
Downey Jr wins Oscar for 'Oppenheimer,' 31 years after first nod27 minutes ago
-
Justine Triet: Oscars glory for French feminist27 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update28 minutes ago
-
AFP withdraws post-surgery image of UK's Princess Kate over manipulation28 minutes ago
-
Oscars kicks off with 'Oppenheimer' poised for glory28 minutes ago
-
Hayao Miyazaki: anime great behind Studio Ghibli28 minutes ago
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph: From Yale to Broadway to Oscar winner28 minutes ago
-
Israel's Netanyahu rejects Biden critique of war policy28 minutes ago
-
'Oppenheimer' sweeps up at Oscars37 minutes ago