Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed In 'Rocky' Films, Dies At 76
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Carl Weathers, the US actor who played boxer Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" franchise, going toe-to-toe with Sylvester Stallone in some of cinema's most memorable -- and bloody -- boxing moments, has died, his family said Friday. He was 76.
Weathers, who also starred in the 1987 film "Predator," opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, was recently seen on the small screen in "Star Wars" spin-off series "The Mandalorian," a role for which he scored an Emmy nomination.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family said, according to Deadline.
"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations."
The statement gave no cause of death, but added that he had died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday.
After a brief stint in American football's NFL, where he played linebacker for the Oakland Raiders, Weathers embarked on a screen career that would span five decades and include over 75 appearances in movies and tv, beginning with the Blaxploitation films of the mid-1970s.
Younger audiences have thrilled to his role in the Disney+ hit "The Mandalorian" in which he played Greef Karga, the head of the Bounty Hunters' Guild, who grows close to lead Pedro Pascal over the course of nine episodes.
Weathers also had a voice acting role in another beloved franchise when he played Combat Carl in 2019's "Toy Story 4."
He received plaudits for his turn as a golf coach in "Happy Gilmore," where his character took to tutoring Adam Sandler after leaving the pro tour when he lost his hand to an alligator.
