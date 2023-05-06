UrduPoint.com

Carousel Collapse In Russia's Orenburg Leaves 20 People Injured - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Carousel Collapse in Russia's Orenburg Leaves 20 People Injured - Health Ministry

A total of 20 people, including 12 children, were injured after a carousel collapsed at a fairground in the city of Orenburg in southwest Russia on Saturday, the Russian Health Ministry said, adding that 12 victims had been hospitalized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) A total of 20 people, including 12 children, were injured after a carousel collapsed at a fairground in the city of Orenburg in southwest Russia on Saturday, the Russian Health Ministry said, adding that 12 victims had been hospitalized.

The incident occurred earlier in the day when the carousel chairs with people inside collapsed during a ride at the Orenpark amusement park. The mayor's office said that the accident had been caused by a mechanism malfunction.

"According to recent reports, as a result of the accident in Orenpark 20 people, including 12 children, were injured.

Eight people were sent for outpatient treatment. Twelve people, including six children, were hospitalized in Orenburg hospitals. All the patients have been examined," the ministry said in a statement.

One woman with multiple injuries in extremely serious condition is in the intensive care unit, along with a 10-year-old child in serious condition, the statement read. Another 10 patients in moderate condition are being treated in trauma units, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Russia Orenburg Women All

Recent Stories

UAE evacuates 176 people and media professionals f ..

UAE evacuates 176 people and media professionals from Sudan as part of its human ..

18 minutes ago
 Sherpao seeks lifting of ban on wheat movement

Sherpao seeks lifting of ban on wheat movement

8 minutes ago
 Indonesian premium electronic brands MODENA to pre ..

Indonesian premium electronic brands MODENA to present in Pakistan market soon

9 minutes ago
 54 dead after ethnic clashes in India's remote nor ..

54 dead after ethnic clashes in India's remote northeast

9 minutes ago
 World leaders congratulate Charles III, Camilla

World leaders congratulate Charles III, Camilla

5 minutes ago
 Dubai-based humanitarian organisations implement c ..

Dubai-based humanitarian organisations implement comprehensive plan to support S ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.