(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A total of 20 people, including 12 children, were injured after a carousel collapsed at a fairground in the city of Orenburg in southwest Russia on Saturday, the Russian Health Ministry said, adding that 12 victims had been hospitalized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) A total of 20 people, including 12 children, were injured after a carousel collapsed at a fairground in the city of Orenburg in southwest Russia on Saturday, the Russian Health Ministry said, adding that 12 victims had been hospitalized.

The incident occurred earlier in the day when the carousel chairs with people inside collapsed during a ride at the Orenpark amusement park. The mayor's office said that the accident had been caused by a mechanism malfunction.

"According to recent reports, as a result of the accident in Orenpark 20 people, including 12 children, were injured.

Eight people were sent for outpatient treatment. Twelve people, including six children, were hospitalized in Orenburg hospitals. All the patients have been examined," the ministry said in a statement.

One woman with multiple injuries in extremely serious condition is in the intensive care unit, along with a 10-year-old child in serious condition, the statement read. Another 10 patients in moderate condition are being treated in trauma units, the ministry added.