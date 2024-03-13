Catalonia President Calls Early Regional Elections For May 12
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 11:23 PM
Catalonia's President Pere Aragones said Wednesday that he had dissolved the Spanish region's parliament and called early elections for May 12 after his proposed budget was rejected by the assembly
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Catalonia's President Pere Aragones said Wednesday that he had dissolved the Spanish region's parliament and called early elections for May 12 after his proposed budget was rejected by the assembly.
"I have decided to call elections for the Catalan parliament for May 12," Aragones, a proponent of the region's independence from Spain, said during a brief press conference, accusing opposition lawmakers of "irresponsibility".
The regional election had originally been set for early 2025.
Aragones, a moderate separatist from the left-wing ERC party, lost his majority in the Catalan parliament in October 2022 when the rival separatist party JxCat withdrew from an alliance, accusing the regional president of not doing enough to secure independence from Madrid.
The move to dissolve parliament comes ahead of a national parliament vote Thursday on granting amnesty to people prosecuted for their role in Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid, which was spearheaded by JxCat.
Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez proposed the amnesty bill in exchange for crucial parliamentary support from JxCat, after his party failed to secure a majority in general elections in July.
The call for early Catalan elections is unlikely to have an impact on the vote.
Aragones has insisted he intended to remain in post until the end of the current legislature, but "the blockages... among the political groups in the parliament are not making this possible", he said Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafias in govt hospitals
PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise visit to PIC
Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: IEA
Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka
Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay
ACs, Mukhtiarkars visit markets, imposes fine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Niazi calls on Prime Minister Muha ..
More Stories From World
-
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'9 minutes ago
-
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine13 minutes ago
-
Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: IEA14 minutes ago
-
'Man in iron lung' dead at 78: family9 minutes ago
-
Wronged UK postmasters to have convictions quashed9 minutes ago
-
Global development rebounds post-Covid, leaving poor countries behind, says UN1 hour ago
-
Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US1 hour ago
-
US House overwhelmingly passes TikTok ban bill2 hours ago
-
US House easily passes TikTok ban bill as eyes turn to Senate2 hours ago
-
Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'3 hours ago
-
Senegal candidates set out pledges for presidency3 hours ago
-
Charles de Gaulle's son dies aged 102: family4 hours ago