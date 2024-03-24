Open Menu

Catherine 'touched' By Support As Royal Family Reels From Cancer Diagnosis

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Catherine 'touched' by support as royal family reels from cancer diagnosis

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is "enormously touched" by the support she has received from around the world following her shock announcement on Friday that she is being treated for cancer.

Catherine, 42, revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in a video message to the UK, triggering a wave of support from global leaders, family members, media and the public.

"The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," Catherine and her husband Prince William, the heir to the throne, said in a statement released late on Saturday.

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

The announcement ended weeks of wild speculation about Catherine's health, with many praising her courage and others criticising the conspiracies that spread over her absence.

The candid disclosure leaves the British monarchy in crisis with King Charles III just weeks ago revealing he was also battling cancer.

Charles -- 17 months into his reign when Buckingham Palace announced in February he would be cancelling all public engagements -- led tributes to his "beloved daughter-in-law".

The ailing 75-year-old monarch spoke of his pride in "her courage in speaking as she did".

- Global support -

Following other warm words from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the White House, British newspapers hailed her courage.

"Kate, you are not alone" read the front page of The Sun. The tabloid said it was "hugely comforting" to hear Kate say she was getting stronger.

"Perhaps the world will now appreciate why so much secrecy surrounded her surgery in January," it added.

The Daily Mail tabloid denounced the "social media trolls who have been peddling disgusting conspiracy theories to explain her absence from public life".

Outside Kensington Palace in London, Nathaniel Taylor, a 24-year-old government worker, said: "I think it's really damning what happened to them, what the media has done, how they've reacted over these past couple of months.

"I think some speculation is inevitable but the lengths people were going to try and make things up it's just (too much). Hopefully people take a look in the mirror."

At Tower Bridge, Sofia, a 19-year-old student who did not give her family name, said she had seen "weird accusations" about the absence and that the true reason was "sad".

"Obviously it was a much (more) serious matter", she said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Social Media White House Student Sofia London Wales United Kingdom Turkish Lira January February Cancer Family Media All From Government Sad Prince William

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

15 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

15 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

15 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

15 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

15 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

15 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

15 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

15 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

15 hours ago

More Stories From World