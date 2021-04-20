UrduPoint.com
Chad Sets Up Transitional Military Council Headed By Son Of Late President - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:59 PM

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) A transitional military council is established in Chad, headed by Lieut. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of late president Idriss Deby, the Al Wihda newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The military plans to publish a "transitional charter" soon.

Chad declared a two-week national mourning period after the president's death and imposed a curfew from 18:00 p.m. local time until 05:00 a.m. In addition, the military decided to close land and air borders "until further notice."

The AFP reported earlier in the day that Deby, who commanded an army unit during hostilities against the rebels in Chad's north, died. A source confirmed to Sputnik that the president was critically injured during the clashes and died later in a hospital.

More Stories From World

