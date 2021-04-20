Chad Sets Up Transitional Military Council Headed by Son of Late President - Reports

A transitional military council is established in Chad, headed by Lieut. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of late president Idriss Deby, the Al Wihda newspaper reported on Tuesday

The military plans to publish a "transitional charter" soon.

Chad declared a two-week national mourning period after the president's death and imposed a curfew from 18:00 p.m. local time until 05:00 a.m. In addition, the military decided to close land and air borders "until further notice."

The AFP reported earlier in the day that Deby, who commanded an army unit during hostilities against the rebels in Chad's north, died. A source confirmed to Sputnik that the president was critically injured during the clashes and died later in a hospital.