Chadian Minister Says Rebel Group FACT Backed By Outside Forces

Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Chadian National Reconciliation and Dialogue Minister Acheikh Ibn Oumar has accused the armed opposition group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) of being sponsored by foreign powers.

According to the minister, who himself used to be an opposition leader, the difference between FACT and Chad's other armed groups is that the former was formed outside the country.

"It was formed abroad with significant and unidentified foreign support. They have a large number of equipment and weapons that are being used on the battlefield for the first time. They are also very experienced in using those weapons," Ibn Oumar told Sputnik in an interview.

The minister went on to say that this issue needs to be clarified first before the government and FACT sit down at the negotiating table, but warned that the military has aversion to talking with rebels.

"But in my personal opinion, once the dust settles, the issue with that group has to be solved differently, as they are Chadians for the most part," the politician said.

The official also mentioned that the mission sent by the African Union to Chad was planning to relay a message from the government to FACT.

"It should have received a message from the African Union mission, saying that it must lay down arms and return to the negotiating table, where peaceful, constructive ways out of this crisis will be formed," Ibn Oumar explained.

For several years, Chad's military has been fighting FACT near the Libyan border. The country's authorities consider the FACT members to be criminals and outlaws, refusing to negotiate with the group.

Last Sunday, the military claimed it had managed to defeat FACT and the situation in the country was now under control.

