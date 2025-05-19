Open Menu

Chairmen Of Parliaments Of CSTO PA Member States Visit Ala-Archa Natural Park

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu together with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Erlan Koshanov and Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan Faizali Idizoda visited the Ala-Archa Nature Park on May 18.

The press service of the Kyrgyz parliament reported that a cultural program was organized for the honored guests, reflecting the traditions and rich cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people, as well as folk games and performances glorifying the spiritual values ??of Kyrgyzstan.

An off-site meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) is being held at the Ala-Archa state residence on May 19.

The meeting is attended by the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh, as well as the heads of the parliaments of Russia, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Tajikistan and Belarus.

