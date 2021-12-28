UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Tops Job Approval Poll Of US Public Officials - Gallup

Chief Justice Tops Job Approval Poll of US Public Officials - Gallup

Chief Justice John Roberts has the best job approval numbers among 11 American public officials, and with bipartisan support, according to a Gallup poll out on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Chief Justice John Roberts has the best job approval numbers among 11 American public officials, and with bipartisan support, according to a Gallup poll out on Monday.

Sixty percent of those polled between December 1-16 approve of how the US Supreme Court chief is doing his job.

"Roberts is the only one of the leaders rated this year who receives majority approval from Republicans (57 percent) and Democrats (55 percent) as well as political independents (64 percent)," the poll stated. "Most of the other leaders are viewed positively by two-thirds or more of one party versus less than a quarter of the other."

The poll shows the deep partisan divide that has riven the United States, but the poll's authors say they are encouraged that "half of the leaders receive higher approval than disapproval from Americans as a whole is evidence of some national harmony.

"

These 11 public officials were rated and chosen because they are some of 2021's more high-profile figures in the Federal government. Besides Roberts, the other 10 political leaders are regarded more positively by Democrats than Republicans. These include Biden appointees Fed Chair Jerome Powell, US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

A key exception is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose job approval is seen as positive by only 46% of Republicans. He earned the lowest ratings of the group from Democrats (21%) and independents (35%). Further, a majority of all three groups disapprove of McConnell's job performance: 52% of Republicans, 75% of Democrats and 64% of independents.

