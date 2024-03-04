Open Menu

Child And Two Adults Die In Spain High-rise Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Child and two adults die in Spain high-rise fire

A child, his father and his grandmother died early on Monday in a fire inside a high-rise residential block in a Spanish seaside town near Benidorm, officials said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A child, his father and his grandmother died early on Monday in a fire inside a high-rise residential block in a Spanish seaside town near Benidorm, officials said.

The blaze took place 10 days after another fire in the same region killed 10 people as it ripped through a 14-storey high-rise and an adjoining 10-storey bloc in the port city of Valencia.

Monday's fire broke out shortly before 2:15 am (0115 GMT) on the 11th floor of a 24-storey apartment block in Villajoyosa near the southeastern resort of Benidorm, a police spokeswoman told AFP.

Rescuers evacuated 120 people from the block, with 15 taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, one of whom was a local police officer, she said.

Villajoyosa mayor Marcos Zaragoza told reporters the victims were members of the same family: a young boy, his father and his grandmother.

Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished shortly before 4:00 am, with residents allowed to return home.

Police said it was not immediately clear what caused the blaze although media reports spoke about an overloaded plug socket.

The Valencia fire shocked Spain for the speed at which it ripped through the block which contained 138 flats, with witnesses saying it went up in flames very quickly.

It started on one of the middle floors and within 30 minutes had consumed the entire building, fuelled by strong winds of up to 60 kilometres (40 miles) per hour, officials said.

On Sunday, the city's Mestalla football stadium paid tribute to the victims and those affected by the fire, holding a minute's silence before kickoff in a match between Valencia and Real Madrid.

Related Topics

Football Fire Police Died Young Zaragoza Valencia Same Spain Sunday Family Media From Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP ..

Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly

5 minutes ago
 Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France sta ..

Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote

3 minutes ago
 Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ..

Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits ..

Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University

3 minutes ago
 140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

3 minutes ago
 Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

19 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

19 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

19 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

19 minutes ago
 FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

19 minutes ago
 China's top political advisory body starts annual ..

China's top political advisory body starts annual session

17 minutes ago
 43 countries demand international probe into Naval ..

43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World