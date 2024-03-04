Child and two adults die in Spain high-rise fire

A child, his father and his grandmother died early on Monday in a fire inside a high-rise residential block in a Spanish seaside town near Benidorm, officials said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A child, his father and his grandmother died early on Monday in a fire inside a high-rise residential block in a Spanish seaside town near Benidorm, officials said.

The blaze took place 10 days after another fire in the same region killed 10 people as it ripped through a 14-storey high-rise and an adjoining 10-storey bloc in the port city of Valencia.

Monday's fire broke out shortly before 2:15 am (0115 GMT) on the 11th floor of a 24-storey apartment block in Villajoyosa near the southeastern resort of Benidorm, a police spokeswoman told AFP.

Rescuers evacuated 120 people from the block, with 15 taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, one of whom was a local police officer, she said.

Villajoyosa mayor Marcos Zaragoza told reporters the victims were members of the same family: a young boy, his father and his grandmother.

Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished shortly before 4:00 am, with residents allowed to return home.

Police said it was not immediately clear what caused the blaze although media reports spoke about an overloaded plug socket.

The Valencia fire shocked Spain for the speed at which it ripped through the block which contained 138 flats, with witnesses saying it went up in flames very quickly.

It started on one of the middle floors and within 30 minutes had consumed the entire building, fuelled by strong winds of up to 60 kilometres (40 miles) per hour, officials said.

On Sunday, the city's Mestalla football stadium paid tribute to the victims and those affected by the fire, holding a minute's silence before kickoff in a match between Valencia and Real Madrid.