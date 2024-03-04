Child And Two Adults Die In Spain High-rise Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM
A child, his father and his grandmother died early on Monday in a fire inside a high-rise residential block in a Spanish seaside town near Benidorm, officials said
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A child, his father and his grandmother died early on Monday in a fire inside a high-rise residential block in a Spanish seaside town near Benidorm, officials said.
The blaze took place 10 days after another fire in the same region killed 10 people as it ripped through a 14-storey high-rise and an adjoining 10-storey bloc in the port city of Valencia.
Monday's fire broke out shortly before 2:15 am (0115 GMT) on the 11th floor of a 24-storey apartment block in Villajoyosa near the southeastern resort of Benidorm, a police spokeswoman told AFP.
Rescuers evacuated 120 people from the block, with 15 taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, one of whom was a local police officer, she said.
Villajoyosa mayor Marcos Zaragoza told reporters the victims were members of the same family: a young boy, his father and his grandmother.
Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished shortly before 4:00 am, with residents allowed to return home.
Police said it was not immediately clear what caused the blaze although media reports spoke about an overloaded plug socket.
The Valencia fire shocked Spain for the speed at which it ripped through the block which contained 138 flats, with witnesses saying it went up in flames very quickly.
It started on one of the middle floors and within 30 minutes had consumed the entire building, fuelled by strong winds of up to 60 kilometres (40 miles) per hour, officials said.
On Sunday, the city's Mestalla football stadium paid tribute to the victims and those affected by the fire, holding a minute's silence before kickoff in a match between Valencia and Real Madrid.
Recent Stories
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly
Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote
Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University
140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters
China's top political advisory body starts annual session
43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death
More Stories From World
-
Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote3 minutes ago
-
China's top political advisory body starts annual session17 minutes ago
-
43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death18 minutes ago
-
Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stability18 minutes ago
-
Turkish president Erdogan holds talks with Greek premier2 hours ago
-
Yellow River diversion project supplies water to Shanxi Province2 hours ago
-
Singapore to lift retirement age to 642 hours ago
-
Thailand's employment growth up in Q42 hours ago
-
Tusk urges EU sanctions on food imports from Russia, Belarus2 hours ago
-
Israeli medics say foreign national killed in missile hit near Lebanon border3 hours ago
-
Cotton futures close lower4 hours ago
-
Srianka hosts global climate promise exchange workshop4 hours ago