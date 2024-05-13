Open Menu

UK Charges Three For Allegedly Assisting HK Intel Services

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) UK police said Monday that they had charged three men for allegedly assisting Hong Kong intelligence services, with the suspects due to appear in court later in the day.

"A number of arrests were made and searches carried out across England as part of this investigation,"

said Dominic Murphy, Head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

The three men were charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and also with foreign interference, in violation of the 2023 National Security Act. "The foreign intelligence service to which the above charges relate is that of Hong Kong," police said.

The three men charged were named as Chi Leung Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, all from south east England. They were due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London later Monday.

As part of the investigation, 11 people were taken into police custody.

Counter terrorism officers arrested eight men and a woman in Yorkshire, northern England, on Wednesday.

Two more men were arrested on Thursday.

The seven men and one woman who were not charged were released from custody on or before Friday,

police added.

