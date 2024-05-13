Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower

Published May 13, 2024

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday, weighed down by a rise in Japanese long-term interest rates, as investors focused on corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.13 percent, or 49.65 points, to end at 38,179.

46, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.15 percent, or 4.13 points, to 2,724.08.

"As interest rates in Japan rose, real estate and growth shares were sold," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Investors also had their eye on earnings reports including market heavyweight SoftBank Group after market close on Monday, and Sony Group on Tuesday.

