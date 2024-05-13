Open Menu

China Says To Sell Initial Batch Of Long-dated Bonds This Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM

China says to sell initial batch of long-dated bonds this week

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) China will start selling an initial batch of long-dated bonds this week, the Ministry of Finance announced Monday, as Beijing looks to boost support for the world's second-largest economy.

The central government will begin issuing some 30-year bonds on Friday as part of a planned sale of more than $138 billion of debt, according to a notice posted to the ministry's website.

Other bonds with tenors of 20 years and 50 years will go on sale on May 24 and June 14 respectively.

The Ministry of Finance did not specify the number of bonds that will be issued.

Related Topics

World China Sale Beijing May June Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, develop ..

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar

45 minutes ago
 PM directs to use technology for making wheat proc ..

PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent

3 hours ago
 Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

4 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

6 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

1 day ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World