Open Menu

Children Among 5 Killed In Russian Strikes On Syria: Rescuers, Monitor

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Children among 5 killed in Russian strikes on Syria: rescuers, monitor

Russian air strikes on the last major armed opposition stronghold in Syria killed five civilians from the same family, including three children, rescuers and a war monitor said on Tuesday

Armanaz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Russian air strikes on the last major armed opposition stronghold in Syria killed five civilians from the same family, including three children, rescuers and a war monitor said on Tuesday.

Moscow is one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's key backers, providing him with military, political and economic support in the country's 12-year civil war.

"On December 25 at 10:00 pm (0700 GMT) Russian warplanes targeted civilian houses" on the outskirts of the town of Armanaz, in Idlib province, said Abdel Halim Shehab of the White Helmets voluntary search-and-rescue group.

Members of the White Helmets, which operates in rebel-held areas of northern Syria, pulled the victims from under the rubble of their house, he said.

"The victims were from the same family of six: five of them were killed and a child survived," he said, identifying the dead as the father, mother and three of their children.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor with a network of sources across the war-torn country, also said Russia carried out the strikes.

The Britain-based organisation reported the same toll of five dead and said the family's house was located on farmland near Armanaz.

On Tuesday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the army had downed and destroyed "eight terrorist drones in Idlib and Aleppo provinces".

Citing the defence ministry, it said forces responded to attempts to attack villages, towns and "military points".

A brutal Syrian government crackdown on Arab Spring-inspired protests that erupted in 2011 spiralled into a devastating war involving foreign armies, militias and jihadists.

More than half a million people have been killed in the conflict.

Russia's intervention in the war since 2015 has helped forces loyal to Assad claw back much of the territory they lost to rebels early in the conflict.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist group led by Al-Qaeda's former Syria branch, controls swathes of Idlib province and parts of neighbouring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.

The HTS is considered a terrorist organisation by Syria, the United States and the European Union. It regularly clashes with Syrian and allied Russian forces.

On Sunday, Syria's defence ministry said its forces had shot down seven drones launched by "terrorist organisations" in Hama and Aleppo provinces.

Since 2020, a ceasefire deal brokered by Russia and rebel-backer Turkey has largely held in Syria's northwest, despite periodic clashes.

ohk/aya/lg/hkb

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Army Syria Moscow Russia Turkey European Union Idlib Aleppo Same United States December Sunday 2015 2020 Family From Government Million Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Transgender killed in firing incident

Transgender killed in firing incident

7 minutes ago
 Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for ..

Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for PS-60 approved

7 minutes ago
 CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

7 minutes ago
 Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democrac ..

Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democracy to be remembered: NA Speaker

7 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the ..

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the 16th death anniversary of Shah ..

4 minutes ago
 KP reports lowest number of dengue cases

KP reports lowest number of dengue cases

4 minutes ago
Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting ..

Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting on power outages

4 minutes ago
 Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

2 minutes ago
 Call to equip youths with latest technologies to r ..

Call to equip youths with latest technologies to root out poverty, unemployment

2 minutes ago
 PM Kakar for according significance to climate res ..

PM Kakar for according significance to climate resilience, finance aspects in Ba ..

2 minutes ago
 Zardari pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 16th dea ..

Zardari pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 16th death anniversary

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World