Chile To Keep Borders Closed Over COVID-19 For Another Month - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:20 AM

Chile to Keep Borders Closed Over COVID-19 for Another Month - Health Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Chile decided to keep the borders closed for another month over COVID-19, Health Minister Enrique Paris told reporters.

"The borders will remain closed for another 30 days," he said.

The minister's speech was broadcast on Twitter.

The Chilean authorities decided to close the borders again from April 5 due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases. An exception was made for emergencies and for the movement of trucks. Truck drivers will only cross the border if they test negative for coronavirus.

