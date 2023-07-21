Open Menu

'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement In Indo-Pacific Region - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 09:11 PM

'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement in Indo-Pacific Region - State Dept.

The so-called China challenge is part of the United States engagement with countries in the Indo-Pacific region but not its primary focus, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The so-called China challenge is part of the United States engagement with countries in the Indo-Pacific region but not its Primary focus, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said on Friday.

"This is not all about China, this is about our partnerships with the countries of the Indo-Pacific," Kritenbrink said during a panel at the Brookings Institution. "The China challenge looms large for all of our partners, just as it does for us, but I think the best way to manage that challenge is to focus on building the collective capacity of our partners.

"

The statement comes ahead of the trips by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the Indo-Pacific region for talks with partners and allies.

Blinken will visit the island nation of Tonga, where he will dedicate the new US Embassy in Nuku'alofa.

On Thursday, the State Department said that the United States is not establishing the embassy in Tonga for the purpose of countering Chinese influence.

Kritenbrink said that United States is also not making other countries choose to have ties with Washington or with Beijing.

Related Topics

China Washington Visit Beijing Brookings Austin Tonga United States All Best Asia

Recent Stories

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

8 minutes ago
 Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection ..

Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection

8 minutes ago
 UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Milita ..

UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Military Importance as Arctic Ice Me ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Up ..

Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Upon Principles Implemented - En ..

15 minutes ago
 NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South A ..

NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South America - Statement

9 minutes ago
 Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecr ..

Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

9 minutes ago
Police security on 3rd Muharram

Police security on 3rd Muharram

9 minutes ago
 Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissio ..

Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissioner Latiafabad taluka

9 minutes ago
 Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Missi ..

Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Mission in Armenia - Global Affairs

21 minutes ago
 Court grants time to share documents with defence

Court grants time to share documents with defence

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internshi ..

Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internship program: Dr. Ansari

21 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls for ample arrangements for mon ..

Mayor Karachi calls for ample arrangements for monsoon rains

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World