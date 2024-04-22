China Congratulates Maldives On Successful Parliamentary Election
Published April 22, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) China on Monday congratulated Maldives on successful parliamentary elections and expressed readiness to work to carry forward traditional friendship between the two countries.
" We want to congratulate Maldives on the successful parliament election and respect the choice made by the people," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said during his regular briefing held here.
He said that China would like to work with Maldives and carry forward the traditional friendship and cooperation in all fields.
"Chinese side will deepen our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a community of shared future between the two countries for benefits the two peoples," he added.
The main ruling party People's National Congress (PNC) has won a majority in the Maldives' parliamentary election held on Sunday.
PNC had won 50 out of the 93 seats by 8:00 p.m. local time.
According to the Elections Commission, 368 candidates contested for 93 seats in the parliament.
