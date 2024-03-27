China Congratulates Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye On Election Win
Umer Jamshaid
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) China on Wednesday congratulated Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his victory in Senegal's presidential election, describing the two nations as "good friends and brothers".
"China attaches great importance to the development of China-Senegal relations," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.
Beijing, he said, "is willing to work together with the new government of Senegal to deepen political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, and promote the continuous development of bilateral relations".
Around 7.3 million Senegalese were eligible to take part in Sunday's vote, which saw 44-year-old Faye elected as the youngest president in the country's history after his main rival and government candidate, Amadou Ba, conceded defeat.
It was the first time in 12 presidential votes held under universal suffrage since Senegal gained independence from France in 1960 that an opposition candidate has won in the first round of voting.
Beijing on Wednesday hailed the smooth running of the vote.
"We are pleased that Senegal's presidential election was held in a peaceful and orderly manner," Lin said.
