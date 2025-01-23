China demands investigation into killing of Chinese mine worker in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) China has urgently lodged solemn representations to interim Afghan government, demanding that Afghanistan conduct a thorough investigation into killing of a Chinese mine worker in Takhar province, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Thursday.

China is deeply shocked by the attack on a Chinese miner and strongly condemns it and expresses condolences to the victims, she said in response to a question during her regular briefing.

After the incident, China urgently lodged solemn representations to Afghanistan, demanding that Afghanistan conduct a thorough investigation and severely punish the perpetrators, she added.

"We firmly oppose all forms of terrorism and call for a resolute and forceful crackdown on terrorist organizations listed by the UN Security Council, such as the Islamic State and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, and will never condone them," Mao Ning said.

The spokesperson said that China will continue to pay close attention to the security situation in Afghanistan and continue to support Afghanistan in combating all forms of terrorism and violent activities and maintaining national security and stability.

"We urge the Afghan interim government to take resolute and forceful measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutional projects in Afghanistan," she added.

According to media reports, a Chinese miner was killed in Takhar Province in northern Afghanistan yesterday. The regional branch of the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

