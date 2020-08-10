UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Denounces Statement Of 5 Western Foreign Ministers On Hong Kong As Meddling

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

China Denounces Statement of 5 Western Foreign Ministers on Hong Kong as Meddling

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The joint statement of the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States on Hong Kong is yet another instance of interference in China's domestic affairs, the Chinese embassy in Canada said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and his counterparts from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK made a statement condemning the new security law in Hong Kong as infringing on the special administrative region's rights and freedoms. The five foreign ministers also urged the Hong Kong authorities to conduct the recently-postponed legislative elections as soon as possible and let disqualified pro-democracy candidates run in the campaign.

"On August 9, the foreign ministers of Canada and other countries made a statement which once again contained irresponsible comments on the Hong Kong affairs and amounted to gross interference in China's domestic affairs. China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this," the Chinese embassy said.

Postponing the elections was out of public health precautions amid the pandemic, while the security law closed security gaps in Hong Kong that could otherwise jeopardize the region's long-term peace and security, the statement read, reiterating the rationale that Beijing has consistently confronted to similar accusations.

The embassy further called on the five signatory countries to "immediately stop interfering in China's domestic affairs and use Hong Kong as a tool," emphasizing that Hong Kong is a subject of China's jurisdiction.

The Hong Kong elections were initially scheduled for September 6. In late-July, the government postponed the vote, citing coronavirus-related risks. Additionally, several candidates, considered pro-democracy, were banned from running on the grounds that their political activities were inconsistent with the new security law.

The Chinese government enacted the law on June 30, following a little more than a month-long review at the National People's Congress. The law adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries. The Western critics of the law fear that it might painfully limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms, which it was guaranteed under the 1984 UK-Chinese agreement.

Related Topics

Australia China Canada Vote Beijing Hong Kong United Kingdom United States June August September Congress Sunday From Government Agreement Opposition Mike Pompeo New Zealand

Recent Stories

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

30 minutes ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

45 minutes ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

46 minutes ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

53 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

1 hour ago

Court indicts Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane refere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.