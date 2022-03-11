UrduPoint.com

China Detects Overseas Cyberattacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 04:17 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :China has detected continuous cyberattacks targeting its internet since late February, the country's cybersecurity watchdog said Friday.

Through these attacks, overseas organizations attempted to gain control of computers in China to launch cyberattacks against Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, according to the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China (CNCERT/CC).

Analysis revealed that most of the internet addresses launching the attacks are based in the United States, said the CNCERT/CC, adding that a small number of addresses were found to be based in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands.

These attacks have been dealt with to the greatest extent in time, the CNCERT/CC said.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Russia China Germany Belarus United States Netherlands February

