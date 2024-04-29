Open Menu

China Expresses Grave Concerns Over Japan's Planned Export Controls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM

China expresses grave concerns over Japan's planned export controls

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) China on Monday expressed grave concerns over Japan's planned export controls on certain items in the semiconductor and other fields.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that the proposed measures of the Japanese side will seriously affect the normal trade between Chinese and Japanese enterprises and harm the stability of the global supply chain.

Japan should correct its wrong practices in a timely manner, the spokesperson said, noting that China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises.

As the semiconductor industry is highly globalized, a few countries' moves to generalize the concept of national security, abuse export control measures and fragment the global market have seriously deviated from the principles of free trade and multilateral trade rules, and impacted the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

China Japan Market Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

50 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

53 minutes ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

3 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago

More Stories From World