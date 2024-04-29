China Expresses Grave Concerns Over Japan's Planned Export Controls
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) China on Monday expressed grave concerns over Japan's planned export controls on certain items in the semiconductor and other fields.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that the proposed measures of the Japanese side will seriously affect the normal trade between Chinese and Japanese enterprises and harm the stability of the global supply chain.
Japan should correct its wrong practices in a timely manner, the spokesperson said, noting that China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises.
As the semiconductor industry is highly globalized, a few countries' moves to generalize the concept of national security, abuse export control measures and fragment the global market have seriously deviated from the principles of free trade and multilateral trade rules, and impacted the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.
