China files 92,410 public interest litigation cases in 9 months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Procuratorates across China filed 92,410 public interest litigation cases from January to September, according to a report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on public interest litigations.

The number marks a 68.98-percent year-on-year increase.

A total of 214,740 public interest litigation cases were filed from July 2017 to September 2019, with 9,170 in the second half of 2017 and 113,160 in 2018, the report said.

The pre-prosecution procedures of 187,565 such cases were handled, and 6,353 public interest litigations were initiated during the period.

Procurator-general of the SPP Zhang Jun delivered the report Wednesday at the ongoing bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which started Monday.