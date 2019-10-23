UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Files 92,410 Public Interest Litigation Cases In 9 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:09 PM

China files 92,410 public interest litigation cases in 9 months

Procuratorates across China filed 92,410 public interest litigation cases from January to September, according to a report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on public interest litigations

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Procuratorates across China filed 92,410 public interest litigation cases from January to September, according to a report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on public interest litigations.

The number marks a 68.98-percent year-on-year increase.

A total of 214,740 public interest litigation cases were filed from July 2017 to September 2019, with 9,170 in the second half of 2017 and 113,160 in 2018, the report said.

The pre-prosecution procedures of 187,565 such cases were handled, and 6,353 public interest litigations were initiated during the period.

Procurator-general of the SPP Zhang Jun delivered the report Wednesday at the ongoing bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which started Monday.

Related Topics

China January July September Congress 2017 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

40 minutes ago

5G unmanned mining truck developed in China

4 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Actress Loughlin faces new charge in college bribe ..

4 minutes ago

Mikaal Zulfiqar opening men salon on October 27 in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.