China Hands Over Equipment To Help Build Capacity Of Zambia's Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

China hands over equipment to help build capacity of Zambia's Foreign Ministry

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China on Friday handed over equipment to support the capacity building of Zambia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The equipment, which included 20 laptops and 20 printers, was handed over by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui at a ceremony attended by Etambuyu Gundersen, permanent secretary of the Zambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and other officials from the ministry and the Chinese embassy.

"This is only the first step. We are mobilizing more resources to support your esteemed ministry," the Chinese ambassador said.

He said China is also offering more training programs to the Zambian Foreign Ministry officials, especially for young diplomats, adding that he hoped that the equipment and training programs will eventually turn into mutual trust, high efficiency, and real results for communication and cooperation between the two countries.

