China Hands Over Equipment To Help Build Capacity Of Zambia's Foreign Ministry
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China on Friday handed over equipment to support the capacity building of Zambia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The equipment, which included 20 laptops and 20 printers, was handed over by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui at a ceremony attended by Etambuyu Gundersen, permanent secretary of the Zambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and other officials from the ministry and the Chinese embassy.
"This is only the first step. We are mobilizing more resources to support your esteemed ministry," the Chinese ambassador said.
He said China is also offering more training programs to the Zambian Foreign Ministry officials, especially for young diplomats, adding that he hoped that the equipment and training programs will eventually turn into mutual trust, high efficiency, and real results for communication and cooperation between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From World
-
China extends more inclusive loans to small businesses in 20231 minute ago
-
Russian court extends US journalist Gershkovich's detention by 2 months1 minute ago
-
China to build big data center for new materials1 minute ago
-
South Africa's genocide case against Israel rallies Global South support1 minute ago
-
China's Zheng storms into first Grand Slam final at Australian Open (updated)1 minute ago
-
China kicks off Spring Festival travel rush with 9 bln trips expected11 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday11 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing hub to boost digital infrastructure11 minutes ago
-
Number of Chinese tourists to Slovenia almost triples in 202311 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update21 minutes ago
-
Song and Cameroon aim to get better of Nigeria again at AFCON1 hour ago
-
Machu Picchu protesters block tourist train tracks1 hour ago