JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) -- The joint scientific expedition conducted by Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) and Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency successfully dived 7,178 meters deep into the Java Trench in the Indian Ocean, setting the deepest dive record for Indonesia, the expedition team has said.

According to the team on Saturday, this joint expedition was successfully conducted from Feb. 23 to March 23, using the manned deep-sea submersible "Fendouzhe" of the CAS Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering.

At the welcome ceremony for the joint expedition held Friday, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang said China and Indonesia have been deepening research collaboration on marine science in recent years.

"I hope scientists from the two countries will achieve more high-quality research achievements in the future, contributing more to the creation of a blue ocean economy and sustainable development."

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, said at the ceremony that this joint expedition has opened a new chapter for the two countries to strengthen maritime cooperation. He hopes that the two countries will further expand scientific cooperation and cultivate more scientists and engineers for Indonesia.