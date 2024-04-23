Open Menu

China Launches Initiative To Promote Cultural, Tourism Consumption

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

China launches initiative to promote cultural, tourism consumption

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Ministry of Culture and Tourism in China launched a national initiative on Tuesday in Zhuhai, a city in south China's Guangdong Province, to promote cultural and tourism consumption.

The initiative, which is scheduled to run from April 2024 to February 2025, will include various promotional activities tailored for the May Day holidays, summer vacations, National Day holidays, and the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year.

Collaborating closely with local authorities, the ministry will organize themed events to introduce unique cultural and tourism activities, innovative consumption opportunities, and consumer-friendly measures. This concerted effort aims to ensure that both businesses and the general public reap benefits from this initiative.

Related Topics

China Holidays Zhuhai February April May From

Recent Stories

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

15 minutes ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

13 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

13 hours ago
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

13 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

13 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

13 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

13 hours ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

13 hours ago
 “Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kic ..

“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock

13 hours ago

More Stories From World