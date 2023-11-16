Open Menu

China Launches New-generation Marine Satellite

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China launches new-generation marine satellite

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) -- China on Thursday sent a new-generation ocean color monitoring satellite into space to help improve understanding of marine waters.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 11:55 a.

m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, and it later successfully entered the planned orbit.

The launch was the 497th flight mission to use the Long March carrier rocket series.

Related Topics

China Long March Beijing From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

14 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

14 hours ago
Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

14 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

14 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

14 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

14 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

14 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

14 hours ago

More Stories From World