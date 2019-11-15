UrduPoint.com
China Presents Satellite Receiving Devices To Kyrgyzstan,Mozambique

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:48 PM

China Meteorological Administration (CMA) on Friday presented data receiving equipment of Fengyun-2H meteorological satellite to Kyrgyzstan and Mozambique at the 2019 Fengyun Satellite User Conference held in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :China Meteorological Administration (CMA) on Friday presented data receiving equipment of Fengyun-2H meteorological satellite to Kyrgyzstan and Mozambique at the 2019 Fengyun Satellite User Conference held in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province.

China attaches great importance to the promotion of global cooperation and application of the Fengyun satellites and has been strengthening worldwide satellite data sharing and technical training.

A user support team has been set up to provide on-site and remote services to international Fengyun satellite users, said Liu Yaming, head of the CMA.

The CMA has organized nine international training courses on the application of the satellites since 2013, with nearly 200 trainees attending, Liu said, noting that the CMA would offer better services to meet the demands of users in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

China has launched a total of 17 Fengyun meteorological satellites, with seven currently in orbit.

Co-hosted by the CMA and China National Space Administration, the three-day conference attracts more than 100 user representatives and experts from more than 30 countries and regions, as well as the Worl Meteorological Organization and the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization.

