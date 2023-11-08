Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Blizzards

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) China's National Meteorological Center renewed a blue alert for snowstorms on Wednesday, as blizzards are expected to hit parts of the country's northeastern provinces.

From 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, snowstorms will lash parts of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang, the meteorological center said.

Some parts of these regions may experience heavy blizzards, which could lead to snow depths exceeding 10 centimeters in some places, according to the center.

Local authorities in the affected regions have been advised to make preparations for snowstorms and frost damage.

Transportation, power and communications departments should conduct inspections of roads, railways and power lines, and carry out road clearing and de-icing work, the center said.

Drivers have been advised to exercise caution and employ anti-skid precautions for their vehicles.

China has a four-tier warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

