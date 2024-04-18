China Renews Blue Alert For Rainstorms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center renewed a blue alert on Thursday for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.
From Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, heavy rainfall is forecast to hit parts of Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, Ningxia and Shaanxi, the center said.
Parts of these regions may experience heavy rainfall, with a maximum hourly precipitation exceeding 50 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the meteorological center.
Local governments have been urged to make proper preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.
Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
Recent Stories
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
More Stories From World
-
SEU participates in international exhibition of inventions of Geneva23 minutes ago
-
China tests new freight train with heaviest load capacity43 minutes ago
-
Swiss ballet group stages classics in Beijing43 minutes ago
-
Turkish scientists study receive offers, including US, Canada, to maintain research, development stu ..53 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists develop new material for seawater desalination53 minutes ago
-
China issues orange alert for rainstorms1 hour ago
-
Polyester staple fiber factory operational in Xinjiang1 hour ago
-
New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead Chinese box office1 hour ago
-
42 Neolithic sites found in NE China1 hour ago
-
Scottish independence supporters seek to inject life into faltering campaign1 hour ago
-
Georgia's youth dominates pro-Europe street protests2 hours ago
-
Polyester staple fiber factory operational in Xinjiang2 hours ago