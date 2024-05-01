Magical Maxey as Sixers stun Knicks to stay alive

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Tyrese Maxey produced a 46-point gem as the Philadelphia 76ers stunned the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime to keep their NBA Eastern Conference playoff hopes alive on Tuesday.

Maxey led the Sixers back from the brink of defeat in the fourth quarter with a late burst of scoring before dominating in overtime to ensure a game six back in Philadelphia.

The Knicks, leading the best-of-seven series 3-1 heading into Tuesday's game, had looked poised to clinch after Jalen Brunson helped the second seeds take a six-point lead with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

But Maxey drained a three-pointer from 24 feet and then hit a stunning 34-footer from the logo with nine seconds left to tie it up and send a pulsating duel into overtime.

It looked as if the Knicks had reclaimed the initiative after Brunson scored five points to give New York a five-point lead before a raucous Madison Square Garden.

Yet Maxey and NBA MVP Joel Embiid had other ideas, launching a 9-0 run to give the Sixers a 106-102 advantage. New York pegged it back to 106-106 but the Sixers regrouped and pulled clear again to seal victory.

"Season on the line, we fought for 53 minutes and never gave up," Maxey said afterwards. "Even when we were down late guys still went out their and made plays -- that was big time."

A pumped up Maxey could be seen roaring in defiance after helping the Sixers take the game to overtime in the fourth quarter.

- Mitchell fires Cavs over Magic -

"I was saying some things that my grandma probably wouldn't like," he said afterwards.

"I'm a happy guy but I absolutely hate losing."

Maxey's 46-point haul included seven three-pointers while Embiid posted a triple double comprised of 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 rebounds.

Tobias Harris added 19 points for the Sixers while Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 14.

Brunson meanwhile led New York's scoring with 40 points while Josh Hart had 18 and O.G. Anunoby 17.

The Sixers now have a chance to level the series at home when game six takes place back in Philadelphia on Thursday.

In other playoff games on Tuesday, Donovan Mitchell rattled in 28 points -- including 14 in the fourth quarter -- as the Cleveland Cavaliers ground out a 104-103 win over the Orlando Magic to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference first round playoff series.

Orlando had fought back from 2-0 in the series to level after recording emphatic wins in games three and four in Florida.

But Cleveland dug deep to ensure they will head back to Orlando for game six on Friday with a chance of clinching the series.

"It's not gonna be pretty but it's the playoffs," Mitchell said after Cleveland's win. "The fourth quarter -- that's what I do. But I've got to play better for my group.

"We've played well at home as a group -- now we've got to go down there in a hostile environment and handle our business."

Paolo Banchero led Orlando's scorers with 39 points, eight rebounds and four assists.