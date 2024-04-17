China says defence chief called for greater 'trust' in talks with US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) China said Wednesday its defence minister called for greater "trust" between Beijing and Washington in their defence chiefs' first substantive talks in nearly 18 months.

"China and the United States should...

take peace as the most precious, stability as the most important," Dong Jun told US counterpart Lloyd Austin, according to a Beijing readout, adding they should "gradually build up mutual trust between the two militaries".

"The military sphere is the key... to stabilizing the development of the relationship and preventing major crises from occurring," Dong said.

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are "committed to promoting the stabilization and improvement of bilateral relations", the defence chief said.