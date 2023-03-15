China Says Honduras' Intent to Establish Diplomatic Relations Conveys 'Trend of History'

Honduras' willingness to establish diplomatic relations with China based on the one-China principle reflects the "trend of history," which Beijing welcomes, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Honduras' willingness to establish diplomatic relations with China based on the one-China principle reflects the "trend of history," which Beijing welcomes, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Honduran President Xiomara Castro said she had instructed the country's foreign minister to start work on establishing formal diplomatic relations with China.

"We welcome the statement by the Honduran side. The fact that 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle fully shows that establishing diplomatic ties with China is the right choice that accords with the trend of history and our times," Wang said during a briefing.

China is ready to develop friendly and cooperative relationships based on the one-China principle with all the countries of the world, including Honduras, the spokesman added.

The foreign ministry of Taiwan expressed serious concern about Honduras' decision to develop official relations with Beijing. Honduras is one of the 14 states with which Taiwan has diplomatic relations. The other 13 are Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu and the Vatican.

The diplomatic relations between China and its island province broke off in 1949 after the Kuomintang, also known as the Chinese Nationalist Party, headed by Chiang Kai�shek, was defeated by the Communist Party of China in a civil war and had to flee to Taiwan. business and informal contacts between China and Taiwan were resumed at the end of the 1980s. Since the beginning of the 1990s, the two sides have started to cooperate via non-governmental organizations.