UrduPoint.com

China Says Honduras' Intent To Establish Diplomatic Relations Conveys 'Trend Of History'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 09:09 PM

China Says Honduras' Intent to Establish Diplomatic Relations Conveys 'Trend of History'

Honduras' willingness to establish diplomatic relations with China based on the one-China principle reflects the "trend of history," which Beijing welcomes, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Honduras' willingness to establish diplomatic relations with China based on the one-China principle reflects the "trend of history," which Beijing welcomes, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Honduran President Xiomara Castro said she had instructed the country's foreign minister to start work on establishing formal diplomatic relations with China.

"We welcome the statement by the Honduran side. The fact that 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle fully shows that establishing diplomatic ties with China is the right choice that accords with the trend of history and our times," Wang said during a briefing.

China is ready to develop friendly and cooperative relationships based on the one-China principle with all the countries of the world, including Honduras, the spokesman added.

The foreign ministry of Taiwan expressed serious concern about Honduras' decision to develop official relations with Beijing. Honduras is one of the 14 states with which Taiwan has diplomatic relations. The other 13 are Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu and the Vatican.

The diplomatic relations between China and its island province broke off in 1949 after the Kuomintang, also known as the Chinese Nationalist Party, headed by Chiang Kai�shek, was defeated by the Communist Party of China in a civil war and had to flee to Taiwan. business and informal contacts between China and Taiwan were resumed at the end of the 1980s. Since the beginning of the 1990s, the two sides have started to cooperate via non-governmental organizations.

Related Topics

World Business China Castro Beijing Guatemala Belize Palau Paraguay Tuvalu Marshall Islands Saint Lucia Saint Kitts And Nevis Nauru Honduras Haiti All

Recent Stories

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

13 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Aga ..

Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone ..

13 minutes ago
 Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: ..

Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raj ..

13 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid ..

Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

13 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

16 minutes ago
 US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over ..

US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Sc ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.