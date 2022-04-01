UrduPoint.com

China Should Lift Trade Restrictions Against Lithuania - European Commission Head

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 09:12 PM

The European Union calls on China to lift its "unjustified" trade restrictions against Lithuanian exports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

The statement was made at the press conference following the 23rd EU-China summit. The agenda included working sessions of high-ranking EU officials with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

"China must stop its unjustified trade measures against Lithuania, which violate WTO rules and disrupt the EU's internal market.

Until it does, we will pursue our case in WTO," von der Leyen said.

Lithuania-China relations became strained as a result of Taiwan opening its representative office in Vilnius in November 2021. In retaliation, China unilaterally downgraded diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charges d'affaires. Chinese customs authorities do not allow Lithuanian goods or products with Lithuanian components into the country and reject import applications from Lithuania.

