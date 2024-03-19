China Supports UN In Playing Positive Role In Combating Islamophobia
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 01:10 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) China welcomes the UNGA's adoption of the resolution and supports the UN in playing a positive role in combating Islamophobia, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
"China is the co-sponsor of the resolution Measures to Combat Islamophobia. We welcome the UNGA's adoption of the resolution and support the UN in playing a positive role in combating Islamophobia," Lin Jian, who took over as 34th spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said during his inaugural briefing held here.
"We always believe that civilizations only vary from each other and no civilization is superior over others. Inciting civilization clashes and attacking religious beliefs will only bring division and turbulence to the world. Discrimination, exclusivity and hostility against other civilizations produce no winner, still less promote peace and tranquility," he added.
He said, last March, President Xi Jinping put forth the Global Civilization Initiative and clearly stated four aspects that should be jointly advocated.
First and foremost, jointly advocate the diversity of civilizations.
Countries need to uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, and let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcend clashes, and coexistence transcend feelings of superiority, he added.
Lin Jian said, China stands ready to work with Islamic states and other parties to advocate the spirit of the Global Civilization Initiative, uphold openness and inclusiveness, promote exchange and dialogue, safeguard the diversity of civilizations, firmly oppose acts of hatred against religions and strive to remove Islamophobia's breeding ground.
March 15 marks the second International Day to Combat Islamophobia. On that day, the UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution Measures to Combat Islamophobia, calling upon Member States to take all necessary measures to combat hatred and violence against Muslims.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties
Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister
Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads
FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties
Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restaurants
US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon as' Monday
Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service
More Stories From World
-
Famine in Gaza expected 'anytime' from now, says UN agency11 minutes ago
-
Iraqi Kurdish party to boycott local polls in tussle with federal court1 hour ago
-
UN agency chief says Israel blocked him from entering Gaza1 hour ago
-
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence1 hour ago
-
Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack1 hour ago
-
Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restaurants1 hour ago
-
US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon as' Monday1 hour ago
-
N.Korea's Kim says Russian voters showed 'unshakeable support' for Putin2 hours ago
-
Paris suburb beefs up security after police station attack3 hours ago
-
Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria3 hours ago
-
Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules4 hours ago
-
Switzerland, EU resume talks to 'deepen' ties4 hours ago