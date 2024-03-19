Open Menu

China Supports UN In Playing Positive Role In Combating Islamophobia

Published March 19, 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) China welcomes the UNGA's adoption of the resolution and supports the UN in playing a positive role in combating Islamophobia, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"China is the co-sponsor of the resolution Measures to Combat Islamophobia. We welcome the UNGA's adoption of the resolution and support the UN in playing a positive role in combating Islamophobia," Lin Jian, who took over as 34th spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said during his inaugural briefing held here.

"We always believe that civilizations only vary from each other and no civilization is superior over others. Inciting civilization clashes and attacking religious beliefs will only bring division and turbulence to the world. Discrimination, exclusivity and hostility against other civilizations produce no winner, still less promote peace and tranquility," he added.

He said, last March, President Xi Jinping put forth the Global Civilization Initiative and clearly stated four aspects that should be jointly advocated.

First and foremost, jointly advocate the diversity of civilizations.

Countries need to uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, and let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcend clashes, and coexistence transcend feelings of superiority, he added.

Lin Jian said, China stands ready to work with Islamic states and other parties to advocate the spirit of the Global Civilization Initiative, uphold openness and inclusiveness, promote exchange and dialogue, safeguard the diversity of civilizations, firmly oppose acts of hatred against religions and strive to remove Islamophobia's breeding ground.

March 15 marks the second International Day to Combat Islamophobia. On that day, the UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution Measures to Combat Islamophobia, calling upon Member States to take all necessary measures to combat hatred and violence against Muslims.

More Stories From World