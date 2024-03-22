Open Menu

China To Assist Pakistan In Stabilizing Its Financial Situation: Vice Premier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing wherein the latter underlined that China would assist Pakistan in stabilizing its financial situation.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, both sides agreed on the importance of the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and China in civil nuclear technology.

Vice Premier Zhang and Foreign Minister Dar noted with appreciation the traditional ‘Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and iron-clad friendship as an exemplary and unique relationship.

Foreign Minister Dar reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding support for the One-China policy. He underscored that there was an absolute consensus in Pakistan on relations with China and Pakistan’s strong commitment to the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He expressed China's readiness to upgrade CPEC and to further strengthen cooperation in diverse fields including industry, mining, and information technology.

