China to hold first space cooperation forum with LatAm, Caribbean countries

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) China will hold the first space cooperation forum with Latin American and the Caribbean countries during the upcoming Space Day of China, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced Wednesday.

The China-Latin America and the Caribbean Space Cooperation Forum, co-hosted by the CNSA, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hubei provincial government, will be held in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, from April 24 to 26, said Lyu Bo, deputy director of the Department of System Engineering of the CNSA, at a press conference in Beijing.

The forum will include the opening ceremony, the main forum and four sub-forums concerning space infrastructure's contribution to sustainable social and economic development, deep space exploration and space science, innovative development of the space industry chain, and global governance and capacity building in outer space, he added.

Nearly 90 delegates from 24 countries and eight international organizations, including government officials as well as industry, research entities and private sector representatives, will attend the forum.