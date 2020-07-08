UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Join US-Russia Talks If US Cuts Arsenal To Chinese Level - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:30 AM

China to Join US-Russia Talks If US Cuts Arsenal to Chinese Level - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) China is ready to join the disarmament talks with the United States and Russia if Washington agrees to reduce its nuclear arsenal to the Chinese level, Director-General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Arms Control Department Fu Cong said.

"The United States has not yet told us what it wants from our participation in the talks: that we increase our nuclear arsenal to the level of the United States or that the United States be ready to reduce its arsenal to the level of China," Fu said.

"If the United States agrees to reduce its nuclear arsenal to China's level, we will join the talks the next day," the official told reporters.

