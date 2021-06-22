China to Keep Coronavirus Entry Curbs for Another Year - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) China plans to keep coronavirus border restrictions in place for another year as it prepares to hold two important events in 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Sources familiar with the Chinese cabinet's meeting in May told the US news outlet that it was worried about mutant strains slipping into the country as it gears up for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The February games will be the main highlight of the first half of the year, while late 2022 will see the ruling Communist Party convene a rare congress, which may lead to a power transition.

China, a country with 1.4 billion population, has administered more than a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses but concerns about emerging variants remain. New Chinese visas are only issued to those who received a Chinese vaccine and all foreign arrivals are placed into a 14-day quarantine on entry.