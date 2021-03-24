UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Provide Sudan With 250,000 Doses Of Sinopharm Vaccine On Friday - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

China to Provide Sudan With 250,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine on Friday - Ambassador

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) China has donated 250,000 doses of its Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Sudan, with the supplies due to  arrive on March 26, Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin said on Wednesday.

"China's government and army are ready to provide the Sudanese side with a shipment of the country's coronavirus vaccine for free, and 250,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive at Khartoum International Airport on board of a Chinese aircraft on Friday," Xinmin told a press conference at the Chinese embassy in Khartoum.

These vaccine doses are produced by Sinopharm, the ambassador added, noting that the batch is the first one, with more shipments to follow.

In early March, Sudan received the first batch of 828,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via the WHO-led COVAX distribution facility, allowing the country to kickstart its vaccination campaign. Medical personnel and elderly individuals have been prioritized to get the vaccine shot.

As of Wednesday, Sudanese health officials have registered 31,147 COVID-19 cases, with 2,003 related deaths.

Related Topics

Army China Khartoum Sudan March Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

29 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillaniâ€™s petition chall ..

37 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

51 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

59 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

1 hour ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.