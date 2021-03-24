China to Provide Sudan With 250,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine on Friday - Ambassador

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) China has donated 250,000 doses of its Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Sudan, with the supplies due to arrive on March 26, Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin said on Wednesday.

"China's government and army are ready to provide the Sudanese side with a shipment of the country's coronavirus vaccine for free, and 250,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive at Khartoum International Airport on board of a Chinese aircraft on Friday," Xinmin told a press conference at the Chinese embassy in Khartoum.

These vaccine doses are produced by Sinopharm, the ambassador added, noting that the batch is the first one, with more shipments to follow.

In early March, Sudan received the first batch of 828,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via the WHO-led COVAX distribution facility, allowing the country to kickstart its vaccination campaign. Medical personnel and elderly individuals have been prioritized to get the vaccine shot.

As of Wednesday, Sudanese health officials have registered 31,147 COVID-19 cases, with 2,003 related deaths.