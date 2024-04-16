Open Menu

China Unveils Highest-level Chu State Tomb Excavated To Date

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM

HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Wuwangdun ancient tomb discovered in Huainan City in east China's Anhui Province is confirmed to be the largest and highest-level ancient tomb of Chu state that has been excavated to date, the National Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday.

The administration made the announcement at a press conference in Huainan, adding that the tomb is also the most structurally complex of its kind.

Chu was a state that existed in ancient China more than 2,200 years ago.

