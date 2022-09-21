China Urges All Parties to Ukraine Conflict to Cease Fire, Negotiate - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) China calls on all parties to the Ukrainian conflict to negotiate a ceasefire and find a solution that takes into account the security concerns of each side as soon as possible, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in the country.

"China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is clear and consistent -- we call on the relevant parties to achieve a ceasefire and hostilities through dialogue and negotiations, as well as find a solution that takes into account the legitimate security concerns of each side as soon as possible. We also hope that the international community will create the conditions and opportunity for this," Wang told a briefing.

The spokesman said that China is ready to "continue to work with the international community to maintain a constructive role in efforts to deescalate the situation in Ukraine."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the partial mobilization is primarily needed to control the 1,000-kilometer wide line of contact and the liberated territories. The minister specified that Russia has a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.