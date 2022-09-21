UrduPoint.com

China Urges All Parties To Ukraine Conflict To Cease Fire, Negotiate - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

China Urges All Parties to Ukraine Conflict to Cease Fire, Negotiate - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) China calls on all parties to the Ukrainian conflict to negotiate a ceasefire and find a solution that takes into account the security concerns of each side as soon as possible, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in the country.

"China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is clear and consistent -- we call on the relevant parties to achieve a ceasefire and hostilities through dialogue and negotiations, as well as find a solution that takes into account the legitimate security concerns of each side as soon as possible. We also hope that the international community will create the conditions and opportunity for this," Wang told a briefing.

The spokesman said that China is ready to "continue to work with the international community to maintain a constructive role in efforts to deescalate the situation in Ukraine."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the partial mobilization is primarily needed to control the 1,000-kilometer wide line of contact and the liberated territories. The minister specified that Russia has a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia China Vladimir Putin All Million

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

12 minutes ago
 ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces F ..

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces Fatima Sana

12 minutes ago
 Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' confere ..

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' conference in NY

2 hours ago
 FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.