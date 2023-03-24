UrduPoint.com

China Welcomes Saudi Arabia-Syria Accord On Reopening Embassies

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 08:50 PM

China welcomes Saudi Arabia-Syria accord on reopening embassies

China on Friday welcomed the agreement reached between Saudi Arabia and Syria on reopening their embassies in each other countries

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :China on Friday welcomed the agreement reached between Saudi Arabia and Syria on reopening their embassies in each other countries.

"Syria's return to the Arab family will help to realize solidarity and revitalization of Arab states," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

"Let me stress again that China firmly supports Arab states in strengthening solidarity, coordination, and strategic independence, and we support joint efforts to promote regional peace, stability, and development," she added.

According to media reports, the embassies of the two countries are expected to resume services in late April.

Related Topics

Syria China Mao Independence Saudi Arabia April Family Media Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

President asks PM to implement SC orders for elect ..

President asks PM to implement SC orders for elections in Punjab, KPK

28 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt by citizen

Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt by citizen

30 minutes ago
 UK, EU Formally Sign New Agreement on Northern Ire ..

UK, EU Formally Sign New Agreement on Northern Ireland - UK Foreign Secretary

31 minutes ago
 Rescue teams vigilant as water level in drain unde ..

Rescue teams vigilant as water level in drain under-control following rain

31 minutes ago
 Information on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Co ..

Information on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Condition Will Be Posted Daily - ..

39 minutes ago
 Young boy missing recovered dead in Attock

Young boy missing recovered dead in Attock

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.