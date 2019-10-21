(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian-Chinese relationship in the field of defense is a model of security cooperation, China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said Monday.

"In China's defense relationship with foreign countries, Russian-Chinese military relations are characterized by the highest level of mutual trust, strategic coordination as well as practical cooperation and maintain a good development impetus. This is a model for cooperation in the field," Wei said at the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

The minister added that Russian-Chinese security cooperation was a pillar supporting international peace.

The 9th Xiangshan Forum on security is being held in Beijing from October 20-22. The forum is organized by the China Association of Military Science and the China Institute of International Strategic Studies, with participating defense ministers, experts, and former military officials. The first Xiangshan forum was held in 2006, and since 2015 it began to be held on an annual basis.